Nasarawa Police Command presents N48m cheques to families of deceased officers

Nasarawa Police Command has presented cheques worth over N48 million to 15 families of deceased officers who died in service.

The State’s Commissioner of Police (CP) Adesina Soyemi, disclosed this in a statement signed Friday in Lafia, the State’s capital on his behalf by the Command’s Spokesman, ASP Ramhan Nansel,

According to Nansel, the CP made the presentation of the cheques on behalf of the Inspector- General (I-G) Usman Baba-Alkali.

He said that the gesture was an initiative of the I-Gs ‘Group life Assurance’ aimed at supporting families of fallen officers and to boost the morale of officers still in active service.

Nansel said the CP commended the I-G for the initiative and urged the beneficiaries to invest it in ventures that would add value to their lives.