Nasarawa pivotal to minerals development — Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has emphasised the significance of Nasarawa State in advancing the nation’s mining sector.

He said this during a visit by the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, and Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru in his office.

During the visit on Friday, Alake affirmed that Nasarawa State has been a formidable partner in harnessing the state’s vast mineral potential for national development.

He said: “Lithium, for instance, is quite massive in Nasarawa State.

“It is like an epicentre of mining in Nigeria, which is why it is important for us to always discuss with the governor and collaborate with him to scale up mining activities in the state.

“I have received very warm and robust cooperation from him and the Minister of Defence, all centred around the development of our solid minerals in Nigeria.”

Alake further noted that the reforms and efforts to promote the mining sector over the last 17 months have begun to bear fruit, with global players increasingly expressing interest in Nigeria’s mining industry.

In his remarks, Governor Sule commended Alake for effectively driving President Bola Tinubu’s agenda on mining development.

He acknowledged, however, that challenges such as insecurity persist in some areas, prompting the need for further collaboration with the Minister and the Minister of Defence.

“The purpose of this meeting is to work together and find solutions to security challenges, so that mining operations can go on, unhindered,” he said.

Governor Sule also revealed that lithium factories in the state are operating optimally, with additional factories under construction, highlighting the imperative of ongoing collaboration with the private sector to strengthen the mining value chain in the state.

Badaru reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to eradicating banditry and other criminal activities nationwide, stressing that efforts have already led to the resumption of mining exploration activities in Zamfara State.

He added: “The bandits are already on the run.

“The military will not rest until the country is fully secured.

“The President has given us a clear directive to end insecurity in all parts of the country by the end of the year.

“The National Security Adviser (NSA), the Chief of Defence Staff, and our team are working round the clock to actualise that target.”

