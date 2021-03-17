The Nasarawa State Government is to partner with Peugeot Automobile Nigeria and Keystone Bank Plc to revive the rested Nasarawa State Transport Service.

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of PAN, Alhaji Ahmed Wadada, on Wednesday.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State made this known when Wadada led a delegation from the company and Keystone Bank Plc on a courtesy visit to him in Lafia.

“Nasarawa State, without a transport company, is handicapped,” he said.

Sule directed the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Aliyu, to constitute a committee comprising officials from the state Ministry of Works and the Managing Director of the Nasarawa State Investment Company to liaise with the partners for the project to begin.

He said: “We are ready to kick-start the restoration of the state transport system by the modest purchase of at least 30 vehicles, two for each of the 13 local government areas and the remainder for long distance travel.

“I believe these kinds of things cannot wait because they are for the good of the state.”

The governor urged members of the team to undertake an inspection tour of some facilities belonging to the Nasarawa State Transport Service, particularly its workshop, as well as the site of ongoing construction of the Lafia Mega Bus Terminal.

Sule promised to reserve a space for the transport company at the two new mega bus terminals being constructed in Karu and Lafia.

“It’s indeed a thing of joy for us that the two ambassadors of Nasarawa State are leading the pack to ensure that we revive our Nasarawa State transport service,” Sule said.

Earlier, Wadada expressed willingness to support the Nasarawa State Government to resuscitate company.

He said that PAN was ready to bring to the table values that would enhance the living condition of the people of Nasarawa State.

“PAN will the vehicles while we will see how Keystone Bank will fund the project to enable the Nasarawa government achieve its set objectives for the good of the citizens,” he said.