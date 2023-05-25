Nasarawa NSCDC command condemns attack on journalist, apologises

The Nasarawa State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abbas Bappa Muhammed, has on behalf of his command, apologized to the media over an attack on the Head of News, Breeze FM Lafia, Edwin Philip.

Philip was said to have been attacked at Polling Unit 016, Chiroma Ward, in Lafia Local Government Council, during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections by some personnel of the Nasarawa State command who were on a routine patrol and monitoring of election processes within the Lafia metropolis

Commandant Bappa condemned the act in its totality, “as it is not a true reflection of the character and attributes of the Command’s personnel.”

He vowed to investigate the incident to fish out the perpetrators of the attack on the journalist.

He harped on the need for officers and men of the command to exhibit high standards of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, “Officers and men have been repeatedly briefed on the need for good public conduct at all times and especially during the election, therefore, anyone who violates this order will be liable to punishment.”

The State Commandant had directed that the injured journalist be immediately given medical attention with a promise to settle all bills incurred in order to avoid any health complications.

He promised the media community that he will leave no stone unturned in unraveling those behind this shameful act.

The Command apologised to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa State Council and the general public, assuring that such an incident will not repeat itself.