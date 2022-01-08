Nasarawa man in custody for ‘beating wife to death’

The Police in Nasarawa State have arrested one Ovye Yakubu, over alleged murder of his wife, Esther Aya, in their residence at Sabonpegi-Shabu community of Lafia.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lafia.

According to him, the suspect was arrested on Friday January 7, after the Police received report of the incident that happened on the same date as a result of a quarrel.

Nansel said that investigation was ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, to unravel the mystery behind the incident.

He said that the corpse of the woman had been deposited at the morgue for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, NAN gathered that the accused allegedly beat his wife to death following an argument that led to a quarrel.

A family member of the deceased who preferred anonymity alleged that a heated argument ensued between the couple when the suspect tried to stop a carpenter engaged by the wife to fix a net to their window.

He alledged that the suspect had beaten up the wife when she insisted that the carpenter should continued with the work.

“The deceased engaged the service of a carpenter to fix a net in their windows to prevent mosquitoes, but the husband stopped the carpenter, which the wife resisted, eventually the husband started beating her in the process,” he alleged.

On his part, the carpenter who also pleaded anonymity, alleged that the suspect chased him away when he was engaged by the deceased to fix the net.