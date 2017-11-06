Haruna Illiya-Osegba, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, says the 13 council areas in the state shared N1.8 billion for the payment of October workers’ salaries.

Iliya-Osegba disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Lafia after the state’s Local Government Joint Account Committee and stakeholders’ meeting.

He explained that the allocation was N300 million less than what the Local Government Areas got in the previous month.

According to him, the LGAs are expected to pay workers salaries, ranging between 65 per cent and 85 per cent as was done in the month of September.

He said that the joint account committee agreed that the local governments would work assiduously to “clean up” their payroll and improve on their Internally Generated Revenue to end the regime of percentage salary payment.

He said: “We hope that if we work hard as agreed to clean our payroll and explore other avenues of generating revenue, we should end the regime of percentage salary payment by the end of the year.”

Illiya-Osegba, therefore, called for the understanding, patience and support of all workers as government was working round the clock to ameliorate their plight.