The member representing Nasarawa Central Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ismai Danbaba, has been abducted by gunmen.

Chairman House Committee on Information in the State Assembly, Hon Mohammed Omadefu, confirmed the development to our correspondent on Sunday in Lafia.

Omadefu explained that his colleague was kidnapped on Saturday evening while traveling to Jos, Plateau State to attend a workshop for Nasarawa State legislators.

He said the operation took place around the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“He was travelling and had already passed Andaha in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, heading to the forest area in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State when the kidnappers ambushed him and took him away,” he said.

Omadefu who represents Keana state constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress told our correspondent that the kidnappers have made contact with the Assembly but yet to demand ransom.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ramhan Nansel, said the kidnap incident happened in a location in Kaduna State, therefore he would not be able to react to it as it was not his jurisdiction.