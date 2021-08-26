Gunmen kidnap Independent Electoral Commission Secretary

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the Secretary of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission, Mohammed Opu, at his residence located at Bakin Rijiya Village along Lafia-Shandam Road, Lafia.

This was revealed in a statement on Wednesday by the police spokesman in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel.

The statement reads: “On 25/8/2021 at about 0145 hrs, a complaint was lodged at C Division, Lafia that, on 24/8/2021 at about 2345hrs, unknown gunmen numbering about five, abducted one Barr. Mohammed Abubakar Opu ( The Secretary of Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission) in his residence located at Bakin Rijiya village, along Lafia-Shendam Road, Nasarawa State.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi, had immediately led a detachment of Police personnel comprising of personnel of the Anti Kidnapping Unit, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and other tactical units of the Command to the scene.

“Consequently, Cp Adesina had also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of State Criminal Investigation Department to move to the scene and conduct a comprehensive investigation in order to unveil the faces of those responsible for the commission of the despicable act, rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner of Police is hereby calling on anyone with useful information that will aid the investigation.”