Nasarawa gets new Head of Service

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has appointed Abari Aboki as the new Head of Service of the state, replacing Thomas Ogiri who retired recently.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi, announced this in statement made available to newsmen in Lafia on Friday.

Before his appointment, Abari served as the Permanent Secretary in various ministries, including the Ministry of Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Abdullahi stated that the new head of service would also double as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Establishment and Industrial Matters.

He said: “The new Head of Service and the Special Adviser would be sworn in by His Excellency, the Governor, on Tuesday 17th October, 2017 at 11am at the Government House, Lafia.”

The SSG said also Musa Aloko had been appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board to take over from Clement Odeh.

Abdullahi added: “The governor wishes to express his appreciation to the outgoing Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board for his services and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”