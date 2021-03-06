Okechukwu Leonard-Ezike, a businessman, has emerged the Eze Igbo (leader of the Igbo community) in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Leonard-Ezike, who got 27 votes, defeated his rivals: Cyril Inaji with 17 votes and Stephen Ogbo, 12 votes, in the election conducted on Friday.

Addressing newsmen after his victory, the businessman assured the Igbo community in the area of his readiness to lead with the fear of God to ensure peace and their overall development.

He said: “My blueprint is to unite and ensure that Igbo people in Nasasarawa Eggon Local Government Area speak with one voice.

“The importance of unity and peace to societal development cannot be overemphasised; peace is priceless and non-negotiable.

“We must therefore embrace peace and tolerate one another.

“My priority is to promote unity and peaceful co-existence among Igbos and other ethnic groups in this area, the state and the country at large.”

Leonard-Ezike called on Igbo residents in the area to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, live in peace and tolerate one another.

He commended the Aren Eggon, Dr. Bala Angbazo, the Chairman of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area, Danlami Idris, and other stakeholders in the area for accommodating Igbo people.

He promised that Igbo residents of the area would continue to support government’s policies and programmes at all times.

In an interview, Paul Abuga, the Secretary of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Council, urged the new Eze Igbo to ensure an inclusive administration while discharging his duties.