Titi-Victoria Monde, the former Information Commissioner in Nasarawa State, died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 62, her family announced on Thursday.

Paul Abuga, the younger brother of the Commissioner, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Akwanga, Akwanga Local Government Area of the State.

Abuga, who is the Secretary of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Council, said Monde, who also served as the Provost College of Education, Akwanga, died at the General Hospital, Akwanga, after a brief illness.

“May the soul of my sister and the souls of other departed saints rest in peace with the Lord, Amen,” he said.

NAN reports that Monde served in 2011 during the administration of former Governor Tanko Al-Makura as the Commissioner of Information.

NAN.