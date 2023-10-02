Nasarawa Election Petitions Tribunal sacks Gov. Sule

The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has upturned the electoral victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The three-man panel of Justices led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi delivered the split judgement on Monday via zoom.

It declared Emmanuel Ombudagu of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party as the winner.

Two of the Justices agreed that the election was won by the PDP, while one judge dissented.

Justice Ezekiel maintained that the petitioner was able to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.