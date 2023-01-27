Nasarawa Bombing: 37 persons buried so far — Gov. Sule

No fewer than 37 persons have been buried after the bombing that took place in Soma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State earlier in the week.

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, confirmed the development on Thursday after the burial on Wednesday.

Sule said on: “Politics Today,” a Channels Television programme: “We buried 37 people yesterday.

“That is what I can tell you for sure.

“My colleague from Benue State also said some persons were buried yesterday, all from the same incident.

“I would not be able to give you the exact figures, but I can only tell you these were the ones we received in Doma Local Government yesterday and God so kind, we were able to bury them.”

The Governor said the victims are from Nasarawa State.

Sule added: “They are from Nasarawa State and are Fulani people.

“I think all of them are from Nasarawa State.”