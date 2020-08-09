The Nasarawa State House of Assembly will appeal the judgement nullifying the indictment of the former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Aliyu Tijani, over alleged N248.5 million unaccounted funds for school projects in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, made this known on Saturday while addressing journalists in Lafia over the August 7 judgment of the High Court in Akwanga that nullified the indictment of the former SSG by the House.

The Speaker said the House has confidence in the Court of Appeal and would get the right judgement accordingly.

Abdullahi called on the people of the state to remain calm and be law abiding over the issue.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on June 2, the state House of Assembly ad-hoc committee investigating the released of N1 billion for the renovation/fencing of public secondary schools in the state in 2018 had indicted the former SSG.

Following the indictment, the assembly asked Ahmed-Tijani to refund over N248.5 million as unaccounted funds to the state government.

He said: “I have directed our counsels to study the judgement and we will appeal the judgement, and I assure you we will get good judgment at the higher level.

“This is just a court of first instance, so we will go to the higher ladder.”

When asked if he was aware that the corruption allegation against the former SSG was before the EFCC, he said: “I cannot speak for the EFCC.

“EFCC is saddled with the responsibility of investigating corruption charges.

“We have already uncovered corruption allegation against the former SSG, so EFCC is an independent government agency doing its job at its level, which I will not comment on.”

The House had indicted the former SSG over alleged N284.5 million school projects’ funds when he was a Commissioner of Education in the state.

Ahmed-Tijani challenged the decision of the House over its recommendation that led to his sack by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Mustapha Ramat nullified the decision of the House on the grounds that it failed to afford the SSG fair hearing in the matter.