The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has summoned Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Ottos, Chairman, Nasarawa Local Government Area, who was recently suspended over alleged acts of insubordination and abuse of power.

The House also summoned the Deputy Chairman, Karu Local Government Area, Lawal Yakubu-Karshi, to appear before its seven-member committee over similar allegations.

The Chairman of the Committee investigating alleged act of insubordination and abuse of office, Dr. Ibrahim Peter-Akwe (PDP-Obi Constituency I), said during the committee’s first sitting in Lafia on Monday that the two council officers should appear before it on Wednesday.

He said the essence of the summons was to give them fair hearing on the allegations of insubordination and abuse of power leveled against them.

Peter-Akwe said: “Our committee’s mandate is to ascertain the suspended officials’ level of involvement in the issues brought against them.

“We are to ensure that they have fair hearing, we are to also recommend appropriate sanctions if they are found guilty.”

He said the committee would ensure justice and fairness in the discharge of its duties, saying: “I also urge members to cooperate and show commitment to duty.”

It would be recalled that the Nasarawa Assembly on August 10 suspended the officials over alleged cases of insubordination and abuse of power.

The two officials were said to have abandoned their official duties to attend the hearing of a court case involving Alhaji Aliyu Tijani, a former Secretary to the state Government.