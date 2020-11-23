The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, on Sunday paid condolence visit to the family of late Philip Shekwo, state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Shekwo was abducted by gunmen from his residence in Bukan-Sidi, Lafia, on Saturday and was on Sunday confirmed dead by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe.

The Speaker, who was at the family compound of the late party chief in Lafia, also commiserated with the government, the APC family and the residents of the state on the demise.

While expressing shock over the untimely death, Balarabe-Abdullahi prayed God to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and comfort his family.

He described the death of Shekwo as painful and a great loss to the state.