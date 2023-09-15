Nasarawa Assembly regularises appointment of 100 casual staff

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has regularised the appointment of over 100 casual staff of the house.

The Acting Clerk of the House, Ibrahim Musa, presented the letters of appointment to the beneficiaries in Lafia, the State’s capital.

The acting clerk urged the employees on selfless service, to justify the confidence reposed on them by the government.

“There is no more casual staff in Nasarawa State House of Assembly,” he said.

Musa commended Governor Abdullahi Sule and the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, for accomplishing the dreams of the staff.

He said some of the casual staff had served for over 15 years in the house.

“On behalf of the management and staff of the house, we sincerely thank Governor

Abdullahi Sule, for graciously approving the appointments of our casual staff into permanent staff, all of them, over hundred of them.”

”Our appreciation also goes to our Amiable Speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who stood firm to ensure that no special slot or external candidate came from outside.

“And this has helped to see that all the casual staff succeed and today I’m happy to say that we have no single casual staff left in the state assembly,” he said.

The acting clerk also urged the newly employed staff to live above board while discharging their duties

The Chairman, Parliamentary Staff Association, Suleiman Oshafu, said their joy knew no bounds as the long awaited dreams of the casual staff had been fulfilled.

He commended the governor and speaker for the wonderful gesture, promising not to disappoint them and to justify the appointments.

The beneficiaries showered praises on the Governor and the Speaker for making their dreams a reality.