The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed 29 bills and 44 resolutions that have impacted on the lives of the people of the state positively in the last two years.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, made this known at the end of the second session of the sixth Assembly on Wednesday in Lafia.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said the passage of different bills and resolutions was as a result of hard work and commitment of the members of the assembly.

He said: “As you are all aware, today marks the end of the second session of this assembly.

“Indeed our performance within the past two years revealed a deliberate strategy to reposition the critical institutions of the state so that good governance will be engendered.

“Both public and private member bills went through the critical process of passage where Honourable Members took a forensic look at the various provisions of the legal instruments.

“So far, we have been able to pass 29 bills, while resolutions totaling 44 have seen the light of the day.

“This is a refreshing development.”

Abdullahi-Balarabe expressed hope that the financial autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary would be implemented in no distant time.

He said: Let me therefore congratulate you and all the lovers of democracy for the success achieved so far on the issue of financial autonomy of state and the judiciary.

“This will no doubt enhance your performance.

“I hope that the implementation will begin in no distance time.”

Balarabe-Abdullahi also thanked the members for investing their trust and confidence in the leadership of the House.

“My solemn pledge to you is that we do not take this trust for granted and will therefore not abuse it insha Allah,” he said.

He called on the management of MDAs in the state to cooperate with various standing committees of the House in the reasonable and legitimate exercise of their oversight duties.

The speaker appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule for his support to the assembly.

“I consider it a wonderful partnership and therefore wish to re- emphasise that members of the state assembly are willing at all times to continue to work with him for the good of our people and our dear state,” he added.

He also thanked the management and staff of the Assembly for their support and hard work over the years and called for its sustenance.

Balarabe-Abdullahi assured the staff of the Assembly that the leadership of the House would continue to promote their welfare, especially in the area of training and provision of critical working tools.

He also assured citizens of the state that the house would continue to pass bills and resolutions that would impact the lives of the people positively.