Nasarawa Assembly elects new Speaker, Deputy 

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has elected Danladi Jatau (APC-Kokona West) as its new Speaker.

The emergence of Danladi followed the Court of Appeal judgment, which nullified the election of the former Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, on November 28.

The House similarly elected Mohammed Oyanki (PDP-Doma North) as its new Deputy Speaker.

The duo were elected unopposed by members of the legislature.

Ibrahim Musa, the Acting Clerk of the House announced the result during an emergency plenary in Lafia on Friday.

Alhaji Suleiman Azara (APC-Awe South) nominated Jatau for the position of Speaker, which was seconded by Larry Ven- Bawa (APC-Akwanga North).

Solomon Akwashiki (SDP-Lafia Central) nominated Mohammed Oyanki, (PDP-Doma North) for the position of Deputy Speaker and seconded by Hajiya Hajara Danyaro (APC-Nasarawa Central).

The clerk, thereafter, swore in Jatau and Oyanki as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

Jatau, in his acceptance speech, thanked members for the confidence reposed in him to lead the seventh State Assembly.

He promised to promote unity among members of the Assembly for robust legislation for the overall development of the State.

The new Speaker also pledged effective collaboration with the executive arm of government in order to ensure that the people continue to feel the impact of democracy in the state.