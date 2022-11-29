Nasarawa Assembly directs SSG to return government vehicles bought for TSC

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology, has directed the Office of the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State to return two Hilux vehicles purchased by the state government for the Teachers Service Commission( TSC).

Daniel Ogazi, the Chairman of the committee, gave the directive when the management of TSC appeared before the committee on its 2023 budget defence on Tuesday in Lafia.

Ogazi said that the vehicles were purchased for the TSC to ensure effective monitoring and of teachers and other activities.

“We are directing that the office of the SSG should return two vehicles purchased by the state government for the Teacher’s Service Commission.

“As provision was made in the budget as requested by Teachers Service Commission for the purchase of the two vehicles to monitor and supervise the activities of teachers and other activities.

“We are directing that the office of the SSG should return the two vehicles purchased or being invited by this committee to explain why, up till now, the TSC have yet to access the vehicles,” he said.

Ogazi urged the commission to continue to be up and doing in ensuring effective supervision of teachers in the state.

Earlier, Pastor Benjamin Baka, the Secretary of the commission, commended the committee for supporting its activities to succeed.

Also appeared before the committee was the management of Nasarawa State Vocational and Relevant Technology Board led by its General Manager, Dr Idris Umar-Idris, where he appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule and the committee for their efforts in tackling youths’ restiveness in the state,” he said.

The General Manager manager said that the mandate of the board was to train the youths in different skills to tackle unemployment and restiveness among youths.

“We have trained so many youths and still planning to train more in different skills to enable them to become self-reliant,” he added

The chairman of the committee promised effective synergy with the state government in order to tackle youth restiveness and unemployment in the state.

Also appeared before the committee is the management of the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) led by a permanent member, Sameer Baraki.

“We have passed a resolution in this house declaring a state of emergency in primary education, asking for the recruitment of primary school teachers,” he said.

Baraki assured the committee of their readiness to always do the right thing in the interest of the primary education.

Also appeared before the committee was the Nasarawa State Bureau for Information and Communication Technology.

Earlier, the Director-General of the bureau, Malam Shehu Ibrahim commended Sule and the committee for giving them adequate attention to succeed.





