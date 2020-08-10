The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government in the state, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Ottos, over alleged insubordination.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced this after the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, moved a motion on the activities of the affected council officials at an emergency sitting in Lafia on Monday.

The House also suspended the Deputy Chairman, Karu Local Government, Lawal Yakubu Karshi, over the same allegation.

Abdullahi alleged that the two LG bosses abandoned their official duties to attend a court case involving former Secretary to the Government of the State, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed.

He said the act was a disservice and a constituted insubordination.

He said: “The Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Council is hereby suspended, pending the investigation of his act of insubordination.

“The Deputy Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government is hereby directed to take over the affairs of the council on acting capacity with immediate effect

“The Deputy Chairman, Karu Local Government, should also proceed on suspension.

“The Commissioner of Police is hereby directed to provide adequate security cover to acting Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government, while the investigation lasts.”

The speaker expressed dismay at how the Nasarawa Council boss allegedly abandoned his people on the eve of election to attended a court case that did not concern government, instead of staying around to assist security agents in ensuring peaceful Nasarawa Central Constituency by-election.

Daniel Ogazi, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, who seconded the motion moved by Mohammed Alkali, and other lawmakers who contributed during the sitting, supported the move.

They noted that the House would never give room for anyone to rubbish the image of the institution.

The Speaker also set up a seven-man committee to investigate the two affected officials.

The members of the committee are Dr. Peter Akwe, to serve as Chairman; Mohammed Alkali is the Deputy Chairman, while members others are Mohammed Omadefu, Mohammed Agah Muluku, Aliyu Dogara and Danladi Jatau, with the Deputy Clerk of the House, Ibrahim Musa, as the Secretary.

The Speaker gave the committee three months to submit its report.