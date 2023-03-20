Nasarawa 2023: INEC declares Sule reelected as Governor

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Abdullahi Sule and candidate of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of governorship election in Nasarawa State.

Prof Ishaya Tanko, INEC State Collation Officer and Returning Officer, made the declaration on Monday in Lafia.

Tanko spoke at the Nasarawa State Collation Centre.

The INEC Returning Officer said that the APC candidate polled a total of 347,209 votes to defeat his closest opponent, David Ombugadu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 283,016 votes.

The Returning Officer therefore said: “Abdullahi Sule of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes in the election is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”