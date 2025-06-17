NARTO, maritime workers frown on E-Call Up levy

The National Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) have frowned at the implemented E-Call Up system levy of N12,500 per truck.

The Head of Media, MWUN, John Kennedy Ikemefuna, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Ikemefuna said the N12,500 levy was collected at the Lekki Deep Blue Seaport by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

He said the management of NARTO had initially objected to the levy, having written to the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

According to him, in spite of the plea letter written to the government, the ministry has not deemed it necessary to convey a meeting of mutual interest between the government and NARTO.

Ikemefuna said: “NARTO’s argument on the said levy is hinged on the economic implications, and the hardship Nigerians are currently facing, and that it would be unrealistic to impose such levy on its members and for the general interest of Nigerians.

“However, NARTO and MWUN are strongly committed and positive towards the levy initiative and it will be imperative for Lagos State Government to give NARTO a listening ear over the levy issue.

“We are also appealing to His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, to intervene, so that both NARTO and the Ministry could come to a mutual understanding in this regard.”

