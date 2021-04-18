The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has commended the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, for the prompt resolution of the recent nationwide strike by Doctors.

NARD’s National President, Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, made this known in a letter of appreciation to the Minister, which he jointly signed with the NARD Secretary General, Dr. Jerry-Kunle Isogun, on Saturday in Abuja.

The letter was made available to newsmen by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Resident Doctors thanked Ngige for his role as conciliator, which made the Federal Government to acknowledge their plights and request for time to solve them.

The letter said: “On behalf of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), we write to express our sincere gratitude for your role in resolving the issues of agitation amongst our members.

“We also commend you for your outstanding leadership qualities, which have resulted in the timely solutions to the lingering issues in the Health Sector.

“We are deeply humbled by your steadfastness, especially as it concerns resident doctors.

“Your role as the chief conciliator is evident as the Federal Government has acknowledged our plights and requested for time to solve them. You are indeed a medical elder of repute.”