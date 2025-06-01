NARD commends Governor Alia over outstanding commitment to healthcare delivery in Benue

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has received commendation from the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors for his administration’s proactive and unprecedented efforts in advancing the health sector, citing the governor’s adequate care for the welfare of medical doctors in the state.

The commendation came at the end of NARD’s May 2025 Ordinary General Meeting and Scientific Conference, held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

In a communique released at the end of the conference, the association hailed Governor Alia as the first governor in the entire country to fully implement the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) at the newly approved rate, setting a benchmark for other states in the federation.

Aside from the MRTF, NARD also commended the Governor for ensuring timely and complete payment of other critical allowances, including the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), Hazard Allowance, and Accoutrement Allowance for medical doctors in the state.

“The OGM commends His Excellency, Rev Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia (Benue State), for demonstrating unprecedented commitment to residency training by

being the first Governor to pay MRTF at the new rate and ensuring up-to-date payment of CONMESS, hazard, and accoutrement allowances”, part of the communique read.

According to NARD, the Governor’s efforts in strengthening the healthcare sector and retaining professional medical personnel in Benue State, especially in an era where brain drain and poor medical infrastructure have become rampant challenges across the nation, therefore, shows the high importance that his administration has placed on the lives of his people.

Recall that under the Alia government, there have been significant improvements in medical infrastructure, medical care and improved welfare of medical workers. All these have positioned the Benue as a state on the verge of becoming a hub for healthcare delivery.

The Governor has always assured the people of the state of his administration’s determination, not just to build a resilient and people centered healthcare system, but that his government will continue to focus on all sectors in order to improve the wellbeing of the people, thereby making Benue a model for other states of the federation.

