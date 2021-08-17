NARC partners Kings College London on advanced training, leadership development programmes

The Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) has firmed up its partnership with Kings College, London.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between both institutions on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 at the TY Buratai Building, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

According to the Kings College team leader, Professor Balogun Alao, the team was at the Centre to further collaborate and formalise an earlier agreement between the two institutions.

Alao said the MoU would provide interested qualified persons an opportunity to study at the prestigious Kings College London, through the excellent facilities at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

According to him, the anticipated areas of collaboration between the NARC and the college are Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Advanced Training Programmes, Research and Leadership Development Programmes, among others.

Earlier in his welcome address, the director-general, NARC, Major-General Garba Ayodeji Wahab (rtd), thanked the team for the visit and urged them to do their best towards actualizing the collaboration.

Present at the event were the executive director Consult, Major General JGK Myam; senior research fellows, management staff of the centre and consultants.

The Nigerian Army Resource Centre has had successful collaborations with reputable institutions both internationally and locally such as the Harvard Kennedy Leadership School, USA, which focuses its training on leadership and entrepreneurship skills; and the United Services Institute India (USI), which focuses on research and methodology, amongst other global institutes.

The NARC also has collaborations with local institutions such as the University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, University of Abuja, with focus on academic and exchange of programmes, and Laclic Services Limited, that is aimed at enhancing language proficiency amongst personnel of the Nigerian Army.