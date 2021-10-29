NAPTIP to scale-up campaign against child labour in the FCT

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it plans to scale-up campaign to mitigate the rising incidences of child labour in the FCT.

The Director General of the agency, Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

While expressing concern over the rising incidences of child labour in the FCT, Waziri-Azi said that NAPTIP would never be silent about the issue.

She said that the agency was already expanding its searchlight into broader areas where people hid to commit the crime of trafficking in the name of religion.

Waziri- Azi noted that people now used religious schools and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps to commit human trafficking.

She said the agency would intensify its searchlight on faith-based institutions, IDP camps, domestic servitude and others to fish out perpetrators of human trafficking.

“NAPTIP is not quiet and will never be quiet; it is just that we just need to scale-up awareness campaigns, we need to let people know what we are doing,” Waziri-Azi said.

On the training of survivors of human trafficking, the Director-General said that the agency had done a lot.

She said that the agency had been able to empower over 1,000 survivors of trafficking and Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

Waziri- Azi said that some of the survivors had already been set up by NAPTIP through empowerment projects in locations chosen by them.

She said that the agency would continue in this direction, adding that, it was already working on centres where the victims would be trained specifically on a specific skills they intend to learn.

Waziri- Azi said that NAPTIP had actually sponsored four survivours of human trafficking to higher educational institutions and they are now working with the agency.