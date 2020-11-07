The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has begun sensitisation and advocacy to child molestation and trafficking in Kano.

NAPTIP Kano Zonal Commander, Desmond Garba, made this known on Saturday during a sensitisation and advocacy to `Child Molestation and Trafficking’ in Dawakin-Kudu Local Government Area.

Garba said that the programme was organised by a member representing Dawakin-Kudu and Warawa Federal Constituency, Alhaji Mustapha Dawaki in collaboration with NAPTIP.

He said that the sensitisation became necessary considering the increase in cases of human trafficking which often ended up with stories of sexual molestation amongst the victims.

According to him, taking the advocacy to the grassroots is the best way to curb the menace.

“Human trafficking is in the front burner of the entire world because it leads to crimes like drugs and other social vices.

“If we get it right from community level where the menace is more endemic and factors like greed, illiteracy, ignorance and poverty are also more prevalent,” he explained.

Garba said that the command secured seven convictions in two months in the state.

He said that the agency in collaboration with the lawmaker targeted 1,400 women and youths in the constituency.

Earlier, Dawaki said the sensitisation would educate and enlighten those at the rural areas and particularly his constituents on dangers of human trafficking and child labour.

Represented by his aide, Hamisu Yargaya, Dawaki said that the advocacy would also help the villagers to know the dangers of sending under-age girl to the city for labour which was against the law.

He said that out of the 1,400 people slated for the exercise, 1,000 had so far attended the seminar.

Dawaki also presented N10,000 to each of the participants as a start-up package to help them start a small scale business.

Ali Sabo who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and promised to share the knowledge with others.