NAPTIP secures seven convictions of human traffickers in Benin zone

The Benin Zonal Command of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons says it secured seven convictions of human traffickers in 2017.

Nduka Nwanwenne, the Zonal Commander of the zone that comprises Edo and Delta State, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Monday.

Nwanwenne said the convictions ranged from five to 14 years in prison.

He also said no fewer than 75 suspected traffickers were arrested within the period, while about 3,000 victims were rehabilitated.

He further said no fewer than 500 victims were rescued within the period.

The zonal commander also said about 30 cases were still pending in court, with 40 still under investigation.

He said the major Challenges facing the zone include denial of cases of human trafficking, family pressure on victims to go abroad as well as failure of victims to appear in court to testify.

Nwanwenne said empowerment of rescued and rehabilitated victims was capital intensive and solicited for assistance from well meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations.

He, however, said the command remained highly focused and dedicated to the vision of the Director-General of the agency Julie Okah-Donli’s great passion to end human trafficking in the country.

NAN.