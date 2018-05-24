NAPTIP reunites 13 human trafficking victims with families

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons on Thursday said it had reunited 13 young girls rescued from human traffickers with their families.

The girls suspected to be victims of human trafficking were rescued after NAPTIP sealed Amazonia Guest House at Dagiri in Gwagwalada, Abuja on May 4.

In the process, one Hafeez Abdulsalam, who was on NAPTIP wanted list, and the hotel manager were arrested.

Abdulsalam, a suspected human trafficker in the South-West, is alleged to have specialised in trafficking young girls to Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

He was said to be responsible for bringing the 13 girls from various states of the federation to the hotel.

Stella Nezan, Head of Press and Public Relations of NAPTIP, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that the young girls were reunited with their families, after being counseled by the agency.

According to her, the suspected traffickers, who are still being detained in the Agency’s custody, will be charged to court at the end investigation on the matter.

The spokesperson stressed that the agency was more determined to tackle any form of human trafficking in the country.