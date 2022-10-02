NAPTIP rescues nursing mother from alleged human traffickers in Anambra

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Anambra State Command said it rescued a 16-year old girl, suspected to be a victim of human trafficking, at Mgbakwu in Awka North Local Government Area.

Anthony Okafor, Public Relations Officer of NAPTIP in Anambra State, revealed this to newsmen on Friday in Awka.

Okafor said that the agency achieved the feat in a joint operation carried out on Thursday with the state Ministry of Women and Social Welfare and Anambra State Vigilante Group.

He said: “The victim, identified as Chioma Obi, gave birth three days ago before her rescue in an uncompleted building at Mgbakwu, where she was harboured by a trafficking syndicate.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the syndicate was already hatching plans to sell the new born baby as they did with the two other children of the victim.

“The girl, who said she hailed from Enugwu-Ukwu, appears to be mentally unstable and had over the years been used by the gang operating from an uncompleted building at Mgbakwu.

“She gives birth to babies, which the gang sell on delivery.”

According to Okafor, the Command is on the trail of the syndicate, adding that the already sold baby had been rescued.

He said the victim and her child were currently in protective custody, undergoing counselling and rehabilitation at a shelter provided by the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare.