NAPTIP rescues eight victims, nabs two suspects in Kano

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has rescued eight victims and apprehended two suspected human traffickers in Kano State.

Abdullahi Babale, the Commander, Kano Zonal Command of the agency, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

During the interview on Friday in Kano, he said operatives of the agency intercepted the victims on October 1, 2025 at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

Babale said preliminary investigation revealed that the victims would have been trafficked to Saudi Arabia for labour exploitation by two Ghanaian nationals suspected to be members of a human trafficking syndicate.

He said that six of the victims were traveling with one-way tickets to Saudi Arabia, adding that one of the suspects (names withheld) was detained, and one other (name withheld) was at large.

The commander said the female victims, aged between 18 and 43 years, hailed from Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, and Kaduna States.

Babale said the agency also rescued two other female victims, who had been trafficked to Burkina Faso from Kano on July 24, 2025 for sexual exploitation.

He said operatives of the agency apprehended a 30-year-old suspect (name withheld) in connection with the case, adding that investigation revealed that she trafficked the victims through Lagos to her sister (name withheld) who resides in Burkina Faso.

“The suspect was arrested in Kano, and the victims rescued and returned to Kano via Lagos by road,” he said, adding that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

According to Babale, the victims will undergo counselling and rehabilitation before being reunited with their families in line with NAPTIP’s victim-centred approach.

He advised parents to be vigilant and protect their children against traffickers who exploit economic hardship to lure victims with false promises of greener pastures abroad.

The commander urged the public to report suspicious movements or activities related to human trafficking to the relevant authorities.