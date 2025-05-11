NAPTIP rescues 78 Nigerian trafficking victims from Côte d’Ivoire

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has announced the return of 78 Nigerians trafficked to Côte d’Ivoire.

The victims arrived in Lagos on Saturday night via an Air Peace flight.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, NAPTIP’s Director-General, Hajia Binta Adamu-Bello, confirmed their safe arrival.

She also reiterated the agency’s commitment to arresting and prosecuting members of the human trafficking syndicates responsible for exploiting Nigerian girls across the world.

Adamu-Bello recalled the recent visit by social media influencer Vincent Otse (VeryDarkMan), who expressed concern about Nigerian girls stranded in Abidjan due to trafficking.

“Following his visit, NAPTIP operatives arrested two high-profile traffickers in Abuja and began collaboration with partners in Abidjan, which led to the identification and eventual rescue of the victims.

“The victims, who included 75 adult females, three babies, and two adult males, arrived at the Lagos International Airport’s Terminal 2 at about 10:45 pm.

“They were received by the Director-General of NAPTIP and Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema.”

In her address, Adamu-Bello welcomed the victims home, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to ending human trafficking.

She assured them that the traffickers involved in the case would be prosecuted, and NAPTIP would continue to protect, rehabilitate, and train the victims.

She emphasised that each victim would undergo medical checks and counseling, and would be given the opportunity to learn skills for their future.

On his part, Onyema explained that Air Peace provided the evacuation free of charge to assist the victims in overcoming their trauma, in addition to sponsoring their medical intervention.

He also noted the visible signs of exploitation on the victims, with some underage girls being pregnant.

One of the victims shared her harrowing experience, expressing gratitude to NAPTIP’s Director-General and the owner of Air Peace for their support.

She described the suffering she endured in Abidjan, expressing hope that she could now begin to heal with the help of those who had assisted her return.

