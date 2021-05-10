The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons says it has rescued 52 victims and arrested four suspected human traffickers in Kano Zone, from April 30 to May 10, 2021.

The NAPTIP Director General, Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Monday in Kano.

The director general was represented by NAPTIP Kano Zonal Commander, Abdullahi Babale.

She said human trafficking was a modern day slavery, which involved the exploitation of victims.

She explained that 48 of the rescued victims were females while four were males, aged between 16 and 34.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim also said that out of the four suspected traffickers, three were males and one female.

The director general added that 17 of the victims were rescued by Immigration officials in Jigawa and Katsina states.

“The agency received intelligence report that the victims are on transit from Delta, Imo, Edo, Ogun, Oyo and Ondo states enroute to Europe via Libya.

“On receiving the information, a special operation was coordinated in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states to rescue the victims.

“The supects were arrested by NAPTIP/Joint Border Task Force officers.

“The operation is still ongoing to arrest other suspects and to rescue more than 100 victims,” she said.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim reiterated the agency’s commitment to fighting human trafficking and the rehabilitation and empowerment of survivors.

She assured that the special operation would cover all Northern states’ borders to checkmate trafficking and smuggling activities.

The director general also pledged that the agency would make it difficult for human traffickers and their agents to succeed in their evil operations.

She called on parents to protect their children from being exploited and lured into slavery in the name of seeking greener pasture abroad.

She commended security agencies, especially the Nigeria Immigration Service, for their support to NAPTIP.