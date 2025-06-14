NAPTIP rescues 14-year-old victim of domestic abuse

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons says it has successfully rescued a 14-year-old girl from Sokoto that was subjected to domestic abuse.

A statement by Vincent Adekoye, NAPTIP Press Officer, on Saturday identified the victim as the firstborn and only female child of one Malam Usman Aliyu.

The family were said to have fled from Dan Gyalla village, Faru ward, Maradun Local Government of Zamfara, as a result of violence from banditry to displaced persons (IDP) camp in Gwiwa Eka Area of Sokoto.

The victim was said to have been subjected to severe maltreatment, abuse, and exploitation after being recruited by a prominent Abuja socialite and wife of a highly placed public office holder in Sokoto.

According to Adekoye, the victim was recently discovered by concerned Nigerians within the neighbourhood, in a deplorable state, unable to walk, and showing signs of fainting due to extreme starvation and dehumanization.

Adekoye said that the concerned Nigerians promptly reported the situation to members of the Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour, who immediately escalated the report to NAPTIP.

He said that investigation revealed that the victim was employed to wash and other domestic work by the socialite woman, whom she got through a nurse, one Maryam, after approaching the IDP camp, in Sokoto.

“Maryam sought permission from Bashariyya’s mother, who allowed her daughter to assist for a day. Pleased with her work, Fauziyya offered to retain her services and promised to pay ₦10,000 monthly.

“Three months later, the suspect requested that Bashariyya follow her to Abuja, promising to enrol her in both formal and Islamic schools. She also pledged to remit ₦10,000 monthly to the family through Maryam.

“Sadly, three months later, the once dutiful and helpless girl was subjected to severe maltreatment. She was beaten, tortured, and locked in a dark room.

“One of the suspect’s maids was instructed to feed her only one cup of gari daily.

“A man was brought in to perform rituals, spraying what Bashariyya described as spiritual water on her body while she cried in pain, which caused burns all over her body.

“For several weeks, Bashariyya remained locked up, malnourished, unbathed, and emotionally distressed,” Adekoye quoted concern Nigerians as saying.

He stated that the same man came back and poured spiritual water on her hands and legs while crying and begging for mercy every day, without any response.

“Fearing that the poor girl might die in her house, the woman eventually returned her to Sokoto and handed her over to Maryam, claiming that Bashariyya had “spiritual issues” and that she had tried to help but failed.

He said that the victim was rushed to several hospitals in Sokoto for emergency medical care, but unfortunately, hospitals were reluctant to admit her.

According to Adekoye, when the suspect got information that NAPTIP had waded into the matter, some stern-looking locals were allegedly recruited by the suspect and prevented anyone from having access to the then-dying girl.

He said that the girl was eventually rescued by the Operatives of NAPTIP after the intervention of the Director -General of the agency, Hajia Binta Adamu-Bello, and she was airlifted to Abuja Friday evening.

Reacting to the matter, the D-G expressed her displeasure on the issue, saying that “this is one of the highest forms of inhumanity to humans”.

“Bashariyya is exhibiting visible signs of physical abuse, and we can see scars, bruises (both fresh and healed), and burnt marks in her body.

“She is severely malnourished, dehydrated, and emotionally unstable at the moment. There are indicators of trauma, both physical and psychological, resulting from prolonged abuse and neglect.

“The alleged perpetrator exploited the vulnerability of an internally displaced family and manipulated the child’s labour under false promises.

“She was allegedly falsely accused, a common tactic used to justify violence and neglect against the vulnerable. The girl’s brutal treatment, abuse, starvation, and psychological torment, all under the guise of alleged accusations.

“The young girl’s condition highlights the urgent need for continued vigilance and intervention in cases of child abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

“We are deeply committed to protecting the vulnerable and combating all forms of exploitation, including any fabricated and baseless accusations used to justify abuse,” she said.

The NAPTIP boss said that the agency remains resolute in its efforts to ensure justice for Bashariya and to rehabilitate her.

She appreciated the partnership and effort of NACTAL, as led by its National President, Abdulganiyu Abubakar, and urged other stakeholders to emulate such.

She equally urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to child trafficking, abuse, or exploitation to NAPTIP or its partners across the country.

In his remarks, NACTAL National President Abdulganiyu Abubakar, commended the D-G of NAPTIP for her timely response in rescuing the girl.

He assured the NAPTIP boss of more support in ensuring justice for the victim.

