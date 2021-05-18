The director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has dispatched a crack team of investigators to Jos, the Plateau State capital, to join the NAPTIP office and other sister law enforcement agencies to carry out a thorough investigation on a Lebanese national, one Suleiman (a.k.a. Simo), who is alleged to be involved in the defilement of minors and using them for pornographic activities.

The crack team drawn from the NAPTIP headquarters, Abuja, and the Makurdi zonal command is led by the Director of Investigation, Daniel Atokolo.

The city of Jos has witnessed series of unrest in the last one week following allegations within the Abattoir Community in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State that the Lebanese for over two years has been defiling young underage girls and using them for pornographic activities.

Pandemonium broke out on Wednesday 12th May 2021 when one of the victims whose parents had earlier declared missing was seen by the neighbourhood Vigilante coming out from the suspect’s house.

This led to the arrest of the Lebanese by the police.

On interviewing the victim, she recounted what transpired at the suspect’s house with 10 other victims who had also been allegedly defiled by Suleiman.

However, one of the victims (13 years old) alleged that the suspect, apart from sexually abusing them, puts his fingers in their vagina while playing pornographic materials for them.

Sulaiman is also alleged to be using the girls for pornographic displays to excite himself, while one of the victims (12 years old) is also alleged to be pregnant for the suspect.

NAPTIP said these allegations are in contravention of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (TIPPEA) 2015.

While dispatching the investigation team to Jos, the director-general directed them to be thorough in their activities. She also urged them to seek collaboration from sister law enforcement agencies where necessary, warning that compromise would not be tolerated.

The NAPTIP DG also advised parents to be wary of those they leave their children with and where they go to as pedophiles and other child abusers are on the prowl.