NAPTIP nabs suspected human trafficker in Anambra, rescues victim

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons, Anambra State Command on Wednesday arrested one suspected trafficker in person.

Judith-Chukwu Ibadin, Commander of NAPTIP in Anambra State, stated this in Awka in a statement on Wednesday.

Ibadin, who did not disclose the name of the suspect, said the trafficker was arrested in collaboration with officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service while attempting to process International Passport for his victim.

She said the female victim, who was lured from Edo State, was Dubai bound but was rescued in the operation.

The Commander said the suspect operates with a syndicate based in Edo State and Dubai.

According to Ibadin, NAPTIP, in collaboration with Nigeria Immigration Service, Anambra State Command arrested the suspected human trafficker on May 11 and rescued the female victim.

She said: “The suspect who resides in Onitsha, Anambra, in conjunction with his syndicates, lured the victim from Edo state to Anambra.

“The suspect was arrested at the immigration office while he was trying to procure a Nigerian international passport for the victim to be trafficked to Dubai with.”

Ibadin said the victim had been taken to a safe home by NAPTIP and that the case is under investigation.