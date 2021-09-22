NAPTIP, Italian embassy close ranks to tackle human trafficking syndicates

Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, has called for the cooperation and support of the Italian Government in the renewed bid by the Agency to fish out those highly placed Nigerian human trafficking syndicates and their associates wherever they are in the world.

Dr. Waziri-Azi stated that the successful arrest, prosecution and conviction of the high profile individuals involved in the illicit business of human trafficking will serve as a major deterrent to other people in the unlawful endeavour.

She stated this during a courtesy visit on the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Stefano Pontesilli.

Italy is regarded as one of the European major destinations for victims of human trafficking from Nigeria and the Embassy has consistently offered support to NAPTIP in its counter trafficking activities since its inception.

The Director General commended the Italian Government for its unwavering supports to the Agency over the years and called for a renewed collaboration that will lead to more convictions of human traffickers operating between Nigeria and Italy.

She requested that the Embassy reviews the various requests for assistance made by the previous NAPTIP’s management and grant them in the spirit of the new found relationship.

In his response, the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Stefano Pontesilli, who was elated with the personality of the Director General, described NAPTIP as a very important and strategic partner of the Italian Government in the fight against human trafficking, hence their interest in the progress of the agency and its stability.

He recalled that the Italian Embassy has had a mutually benefiting relationship and cooperation with NAPTIP in the past and promised to work more closely with the new Director General to ensure smooth relationship between the Agency and the Italian authorities.