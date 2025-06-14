NAPTIP, DIA bust suspected trans-border human trafficking syndicate, rescue 20

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) have busted a Transnational Organised Human Trafficking Syndicate, arrested three suspects and rescued 20 victims.

The 20 victims were trafficked from the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and Togo to Nigeria for various forms of labour exploitation before they were rescued.

This was contained in a statement issued by NAPTIP Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye, in Abuja.

The operatives said the arrested suspects are believed to be members of an organised criminal network operating in Nigeria.

Adekoye stated that the operation, which was carried out in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Osun and Nasarawa States, targeted criminal cells and their kingpins.

He said: “The arrest of these suspects was as a result of the directive by the Director-General of NAPTIP, Hajia Binta Adamu-Bello, to increase surveillance within border communities across the country.

“The move is to halt the activities of some suspected crime syndicates who are believed to have infiltrated Nigeria from certain African countries.

“NAPTIP has also strengthened collaboration with sister law enforcement agencies and partners to nip the unwholesome activities of the criminal gangs in the bud.”

Adekoye said that during interviews, the rescued victims said they were deceived by members of the syndicate with promises of high-paying jobs in Nigeria.

He said that these victims processed their documentation for onward journeys to different locations in Europe, but they were, however, subjected to sundry labour exploitation upon arrival in Nigeria.

In a related development, Adekoye said that NAPTIP, in partnership with the Nigerian Embassy in Senegal, also rescued a middle-aged Nigerian victim of human trafficking from Dakar.

He said that the victim arrived at the NAPTIP Lagos Command, Ikeja some few hours ago after a close shave with death in the hands of mindless traffickers in one of the remote villages of Senegal.

According to Adekoye, the victim was deceived into traveling to Senegal with promises of a job as a hair stylist and make-up artist.

He said that the victim later discovered that her boss, whom she referred to as Madam Rose, was into the business of child/sex trafficking.

He added: “She was subsequently forced into prostitution.

“When she refused to comply, her employer confiscated her identification documents and threw her out, leaving her unable to move freely or return home.

“She was left stranded somewhere in Kidira, Senegal.

“She reported that her trafficker is diabolical and has been tormenting her mentally and emotionally to the point where her sanity is at risk.”

The NAPTIP D-G, while speaking on the development, stated that the successful arrest of the traffickers and rescue of the victims was a reflection of a growing synergy between law enforcement agencies.

Adamu-Bello said: “The operation was strategic and targeted at the transnational organised criminal elements that are now making Nigeria an attractive human trafficking destination.

“This is just the beginning of our planned onslaught on them.

“These unpatriotic individuals move from one neighbouring country to the other, deceiving victims with promises of gainful employment in Nigeria.

“As soon as they bring the victims to Nigeria, they subject them to various forms of exploitation after collecting all their means of identification and preventing them from having access to any form of communication.

“These operations will be a continuous exercise, and we are also focusing on other parts of the Country to rid the nation of all activities of these criminal syndicates.”

Adamu-Bello thanked the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, and the agency operatives for sustained support to NAPTIP.

She equally thanked the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for providing the necessary platform for strengthening inter–agency collaboration in Nigeria.

Adamu-Bello said that the case of the rescued victim from Senegal was very pathetic, adding that she is a graduate of one of the famous universities in Nigeria and a mother of one.

She added: “She was approached by a recruiter who showed up in her life suddenly like a timely helper.

“She was promised a hair stylist job in Senegal with an expected monthly salary that would make her rich within a short time.

“Sadly, when she got there, the reverse was the case.

“She is lucky to be alive to tell the story, even though extremely traumatized.”

The D-G said that NAPTIP had commenced a manhunt for the Senegal victim trafficker, and had also reached out to sister law enforcement agencies in the country to apprehend the so-called Madam Rose.

She said that all traffickers will be arrested and face the full wrath of the law, while appreciating the cooperation from Nigeria Embassy in Dakar, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Adamu-Bello equally appreciated the support from the personnel of the Nigerian Immigration Service at the border who helped to receive the victim on her arrival.

According to her, the total number of victims rescued and received from neighbouring countries by NAPTIP within the past week is now 21.

