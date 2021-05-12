As a deliberate attempt to ensure maximum productivity and satisfactory service delivery, the Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has embarked on massive reorganisation at the agency with the redeployment and horizontal swapping of Directors and Unit Heads.

The development, which was hailed by cross section of officers and men of the agency, also saw the creation of additional Regional Directorates and State Commands, while the existing Liaison Offices have been upgraded with a view to enhancing their performances.

It would be recalled that on her assumption of duty, the NAPTIP Director General had disclosed plans to reposition the counter trafficking agency in order to effectively deliver on its onerous mandates of curtailing incidence of human trafficking, irregular migration, child abuse and other related crimes in the country.

As a prelude to the ongoing rejuvenation of the agency, Sulaiman-Ibrahim had in the last few months embarked on serious advocacy and networking, reaching diverse partners and stakeholders, including state Governors, members of the Diplomatic Community, Civil Society Organisations, sister law enforcement agencies, state and non-state actors in the fight against human trafficking.

In the first phase of the reorganisation, no fewer than three Directors were horizontally moved from one Department to the other, namely: Public Enlightenment, Investigation and Monitoring as well as Research and Programme Departments, even as the Northern Regional Director was recalled to head the Investigation Department at the Headquarters, Abuja.

The second phase of the exercise involved the redeployment of some Zonal Commanders as well as elevation of some Assistant Directors to the position of Regional Directors and Assistant Regional Directors respectively, therefore fulfilling the widespread vision of the Director General.

Speaking on the development, the Director General said the ongoing exercise is a strategic action aimed at promoting optimum productivity among the officers.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said: “NAPTIP is a very important agency that requires the best structure in order to be able to deliver on its mandates. This is why the present management under my watch, after due consultation and diligent search embarked on the ongoing reorganization which has been widely accepted by cross section of officers and men of the agency.

“There is the need to expand the frontiers of the agency and make its presence visible in all states of the federation. This informed the creation of additional State Commands and more shall be created in due course. We have also created more Regional Directorates to enhance adequate supervision of the State Commands and to promote synergy with partners.

“In the coming weeks, we shall also create additional department for the ICT hub of the agency which is very crucial in the areas of tracking of victims and suspects, online and real time response and feedback mechanism as well as information dissemination.

“A dedicated and functioning Violence Against Persons department as well as Operations shall also be created to ensure swift rescue of victims.

“My goal is to situate NAPTIP among foremost agencies of government in Nigeria that is well structured with improved productivity and commendable performance.”