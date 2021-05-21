The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons says it has detained a Lebanese national accused of defiling minors in Plateau State capital, Jos.

The 61-year-old suspect, identified as Kfouri Suleiman, also known as Simo, has lived in Jos for 38 years.

A NAPTIP statement on Thursday in Abuja alleged that the suspect was using the minors for pornographic activities.

The statement said the suspect is currently being interrogated by NAPTIP operatives at the agency’s headquarters office in Abuja after he was handed over by the police.

The statement recalled that NAPTIP Director-General, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, had on May 18 dispatched a team of the agency’s investigators to Jos when the news broke out that the Lebanese had allegedly defiled 11 young girls.

The statement quoted Sulaiman-Ibrahim as saying the suspect was brought to Abuja in order to enhance full investigation into the matter.

She said: “I want to assure the parents of the victims and stakeholders that the matter will be handled with the desired attention in order to ensure that justice is adequately served.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the Police in Plateau State and members of the Civil Society Organisation which provided the necessary intelligence and cooperation that led to the arrest of the suspect.”

