NAPTIP bust trafficking syndicate, rescues six victims, nab suspect

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has nabbed a suspect trafficking six victims in Benue State.

This was revealed by the Makurdi Zonal Commander of the NAPTIP, Iveren Bai, in a statement she issued on Saturday.

Bai said the suspects were rounded up following the receipt of a call from a concerned citizen.

She said: “During the Early hours of this morning Friday 7th January 2022, the Makurdi Zonal Command received a call from a concerned citizen from Duku Motor Part at Wurukum Makurdi, who alerted the command of a suspected case of Human Trafficking involving seven ladies of which one is the suspected trafficker.

“Officers of the command arrived Duku Motor Park some few minutes after receiving the call and met the six ladies and the suspect who said they were all traveling to Lagos.

“The victims were between the ages 16 and 24 years by facial analysis. At the time of the arrival, the Nigerian police were also on ground because they were also called on the matter.”

Bai said about N500,000 was found on the suspect alongside some foreign currencies, which raised the suspicion that the victims were to be moved to a destination outside the country yet to be determined.

She added: “The ladies were all moved to the office of the Nigerian Police in company of the officers of NAPTIP and the police are carrying out preliminary investigation for onward transfer to NAPTIP for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“We would like to thank the management of Duku Motor Park and the Concerned Citizens who alerted the authorities. I want to use this opportunity to also call on everyone to be on the lookout for such indicators especially on promises of lucrative jobs outside the state and abroad.”