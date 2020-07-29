The Benin Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons says it has arrested no fewer than 74 suspected human traffickers between July 2019 until date.

Ijeoma Uduak, Zonal Commander of the agency, comprising Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States, disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin as part of activities to mark the 2020 World Human Trafficking Day.

Uduak explained that the human trafficking, which is commemorated every July 30, was a day set aside to press home the attendant ills of human trafficking.

She disclosed that those arrested included 36 males and 38 females, adding that the figure was from the 89 reported cases before the zonal command.

She also disclosed that the zone secured six convictions of suspects with the latest conviction secured on Tuesday.

She explained that on Tuesday one Emmanuel Collins, a 38-year-old male from Delta State, was sentenced to two years in prison on a two count charge.

She said, however, that though the sentence was to run concurrently, the convict was also given an option of N125,000 fine on each count.

The zonal commander said the convict was arrested by the Nigerian Immigration Service at Seme border while attempting to traffic two young ladies to Dubai.

She noted that the NIS transferred the case to NAPTIP for further investigation, which led to the prosecution and eventual conviction of the convict.

Uduak further disclosed that the zone has 57 pending cases in court.

She disclosed that within the period, 122 victims were received by the zone for counselling and rehabilitation, adding that 28 of the victims have already been rehabilitated.

She said the zone, within the period under review collaborated with 89 stakeholders, carried out 47 advocacy visits, 101 sensitisation and 44 media relation exercises.