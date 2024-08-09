NAPS reacts to Osun Poly students’ rustication

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), has condemned the recent rustication of 12 students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State.

This is as the association also demanded the sack of the Rector, Dr Sanni Yahaya, after accusing him of tyranny and lack of commitment to the welfare and progress of the students.

NAPS’ Vice President on Special Duties, Kazeem Ajewole, according to a statement, made this call at a national meeting of the students’ body on Wednesday at Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State.

According to the statement, the students were said to have been recently dismissed for leading a protest against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Reacting, NAPS described the act of the school management as unjust and a “miscarriage of justice” which must not be left unchallenged.

The statement partly read, “The leadership of NAPS strongly condemns the unjust rustication of the students by the Rector, most especially owing to the circumstances that surround their rustication.

“This act is a miscarriage of justice, inhuman and detrimental to the progress of the affected students, and a setback to education in our country at large.

“The Rector’s decision has not only affected the students’ morale but also weakened their focus on their academic careers.”

NAPS stated further that,“The rustication is a clear indication of the Rector’s disregard for due process and the welfare of students,” adding that it has “evidence of other inhumane policies implemented by the Rector, driven by personal aggrandisement agendas.”

The student body thereby demanded “the immediate sack of the Rector for his gross misconduct and inhumane treatment of students, immediate reversal of the rustication of the affected students, implementation of a fair and transparent disciplinary process as well as the establishment of a student welfare committee to ensure students’ rights are protected.

“If our demands are not met within two weeks, we will be forced to take drastic measures which include shutting down the institution, and organising a peaceful protest until our demands are met by the Federal Ministry of Education, FCT, Abuja among others.”

On its part, the National Association of Nigerian Students, in a statement on Wednesday by its Senate President, Babatunde Akinteye, condemned the students’ rustication, explaining that the affected students were unjustly punished for exercising their constitutional rights.

