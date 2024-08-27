NAPPS expresses concern over directive to peg WASSCE/NECO candidates’ ages

Proprietors of Private Schools have expressed concern over the Federal Government’s directive to peg the age of the West African Examination Council and National Examination Council candidates.

Alaka Lukman, President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Lagos Chapter, expressed this concern in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

The Federal Government recently directed that candidates under the age of 18 years will no longer be eligible to sit for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and National Examination Council (NECO).

Lukman said that pegging the age limit for the candidates for the examinations would lead to delaying and denying some students access to higher education when they complete their secondary education.

“The policy of the government gives us room for concern. We believe that the government is only focusing on the maturity of the students.

“But this is just one of the mental developments of any human being.

“Maturity does not come by age alone. This policy can prove detrimental to brilliant students that finish secondary before they clock 18 years.

“Will they have to wait two years extra, before taking WAEC?

“There is a need for the government to give the directive a second thought because it may not be the best for the system and can lead to frustration.

“The development can also lead to potential disparities in students’ educational outcomes, as not all students may have the same opportunities or resources to continue their education until they reach the age of 18.

“Our government should consider the mental health of our students, some are presently facing the pressure of how to quickly go through secondary school because of the financial position of their parents,” he added.

The NAPPS president suggested that the government should rather peg the entry age for students getting into university.

He said admission into the university should not be for people at any age.

According to Lukman, the policy will breed teenagers with idle hands roaming about the streets, adding that this can prove detrimental, if an alternative way of engaging these teenagers is not provided.

