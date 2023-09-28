Napoli speak on video mocking  Osimhen

Napoli have released an official statement on the video released by the club’s official TikTok page which was interpreted by many people as a ‘mockery’ of Nigerian star striker, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen in the early hours of Wednesday morning deleted Napoli-related posts on his Instagram page after a contentious ‘mockery’ video was posted by the Serie A club’s verified TikTok handle on Tuesday.

Many netizens, since the video was posted and later deleted by Napoli on Tuesday, knocked the team and demanded an apology from the Italian side.

Reacting, the club on Thursday, as posted by sports journalist Fabrizio Romano said, “Calcio Napoli, wishing to avoid any exploitation of the issue, point out that we never wanted to offend or mock Victor Osimhen, who is a treasure of this club.

“As proof of that, during the summer training retreat, the Club firmly rebuffed every offer that was received for the striker’s transfer abroad.

“Social media, in particular TikTok, has always used an expressive form of language with a light heart and creativity, without wanting to, as in the case with Osimhen as protagonist, have any intention of insult or derision.

Also Read:

“In any case, if Victor perceived any offence towards him, this was not what the club intended,” the statement said.

Prior to that, Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, on Tuesday stated that they could take legal action against Napoli.

However, Osimhen was on the scoresheet when the club beat Udinese 4-1 at the Estadio Diego Maradona Stadium on Wednesday.