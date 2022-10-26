Napoli slap €100 million price tag on Victor Osimhen

Serie A leaders Napoli want at least €100 million for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

After starting in his first match in six weeks at the weekend, Osimhen scored the only goal after taking former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling for a bumpy ride at the back post.

The Nigeria international has been heavily linked with a move to United in recent months, especially as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the 37-year-old goalscorer also linked with a switch to Naples in January.

According to Tuttosport, as cited by Tutto Napoli, the Serie A outfit will not allow the striker to leave the club unless they receive an offer worth at least €100 million.

Perhaps an arrangement could be formed between the two clubs, with Ronaldo seeking a new club with his current United deal set to expire at the end of the season – but the difference is we are talking about Napoli’s most prized asset.

Chelsea have also been linked with Osimhen and they will be in the market for a new centre forward next summer.

Just like United as the club continues to build under Ten Hag.

After missing out on Benjamin Sesko last summer, Ten Hag will be preparing for the next promising prospect with an eye for goal to land on the transfer market.

It’s too soon to say that will be Jonathan David or Moussa Dembele – but United are definitely putting a shortlist together.

It would be wise to do so before the World Cup.

Those not going may become fresh options to consider in January, although clubs don’t like to lose their best players midway through the season.

Osimhen is among Napoli’s best players and they are trying to win the league this season.