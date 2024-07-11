Napoli sign Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola from Roma

Napoli have announced the signing of Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola from Serie A rivals Roma.

The 31-year-old, who has 24 international caps, was part of his country’s squad which won Euro 2020.

He was named in the team of the tournament following the Azzurri’s penalty shootout victory over England in the final at Wembley.

Spinazzola will work under former Italy, Chelsea and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“Leonardo is proud to be one of us!,” read a message on Napoli’s X account announcing the transfer.

The left back spent the past five seasons with Roma, a period which included winning the 2022 Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho.

Also Read:

He began his professional career at Juventus where he lifted the Serie A title in 2019 following a series of loan moves.

dpa/NAN.

Post Views: 0