Napoli have sacked manager Carlo Ancelotti just hours after he helped the Serie A side seal qualification for the Champions League knockout phase.

“SSC Napoli has taken the decision to part ways with first-team coach Carlo Ancelotti,” a club statement read.

“The friendship and mutual respect between the club, President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remains intact.”

Ancelotti was in charge on Tuesday as his side defeated Genk 4-0, sealing a second-place spot in Group E behind Liverpool.

It was the first time that the Partenopei have reached that stage of the competition since 2016-17, but it was not enough to save Ancelotti’s job with his side slumping in recent weeks.

Prior to Tuesday’s game Napoli had gone nine games without a win in all competitions, a run that had seen them drop down to seventh in the Serie A table, 17 points behind table-topping Inter.

Ancelotti acknowledged that the victory over Genk may not have been enough to save his job after the game, saying that he was due to meet with De Laurentiis to discuss his future.