Napoli has relieved Gennaro Gattuso of his duties following the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League on the final day of the season.

The Partonepei had to win to guarantee Champions League football but only managed an underwhelming draw against Hellas Verona. Their slip allowed Juventus to leapfrog them into the top four as they thrashed Bologna.

“Dear Rino,” tweeted Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis after the game. “I’m happy to have spent almost two seasons with you.

“Thanks for your work. I wish you all the best wherever you go. A hug to your wife and your children, too.”

Napoli ended the season in fifth, one point behind Juventus in fourth.